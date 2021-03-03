Advertisement

Temperatures Ramping Up

Some areas expected to crest 50 degrees this week and weekend
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TODAY - FRIDAY: Today is shaping up to be a bit cooler behind a weak cool front. Highs only warm into the 30s and 40s with a few clouds around, and possibly a few flurries mainly west of the Valley. Highs then warm into the 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday under mainly sunny skies.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Warm weather is expected for next weekend, as well, with highs warming into the 40s and 50s both days, with mainly quiet conditions.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Sunshine and mild air continues to start next week, with highs Monday again warming into the 40s and 50s. Clouds then increase on Tuesday along with a good chance of rain showers. Those rain showers are expected to change over to snow into Wednesday. We’re tracking this system closely, so stay tuned!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. A few morning flurries possible. Cooler. Low: 21. High: 41.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 25. High: 43.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 26. High: 48.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 51.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 32. High: 52.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low: 35. High: 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Good chance of rain showers. Low: 40. High: 47

