Teen driver injured in Ransom County crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A teen driver was injured in a rollover crash in Ransom County on February 28th.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Lamoure County Road 35, about 4.5 miles west of Fort Ransom.

15-year-old Bailee Stockert of Sanborn was headed east when she lost control on a gravel road. She overcorrected, rolled into a ditch and the car came to rest on its roof.

Stockert had to be cut out of her seatbelt by first responders. She was air-lifted to Sanford Health in Fargo for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.