SD lawmakers to delay action against state Attorney General
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Top South Dakota lawmakers have announced a plan to delay evaluating whether the
State’s Attorney General should be impeached, until the conclusion of the criminal case against him for hitting and killing a man
with his car. Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man
walking on the shoulder of a highway late last September. The Republican House Speaker will present details to a house
committee today. He says a delay is necessary in light of a judge’s order last week that halted Governor Kristi Noem and
government officials from releasing evidence in the investigation.
