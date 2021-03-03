SD lawmakers to delay action against state Attorney General

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Top South Dakota lawmakers have announced a plan to delay evaluating whether the

State’s Attorney General should be impeached, until the conclusion of the criminal case against him for hitting and killing a man

with his car. Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man

walking on the shoulder of a highway late last September. The Republican House Speaker will present details to a house

committee today. He says a delay is necessary in light of a judge’s order last week that halted Governor Kristi Noem and

government officials from releasing evidence in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.