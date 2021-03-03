Scammers impersonating Drug Enforcement Administration Agents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scammers are impersonating agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The caller would say that your name was used to rent a vehicle that was stopped at the border and contained a lot of drugs. Then the caller would have you verify your social security number or that your bank account was compromised.

In some cases, the caller would threaten you with arrest for the fake drug seizure and tell you to send money through a gift card or wire transfer. Scammers would even go as far as spoofing legitimate DEA phone numbers or text photos of what appears to be a legitimate law enforcement credential.

Anyone receiving a call from a person claiming to be with DEA should report the incident to the FBI at www.ic3.gov. Reporting these scam calls will help federal authorities find, arrest, and stop the criminals engaged in this fraud. Impersonating a federal agent is a violation of federal law, punishable by up to three years in prison; aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison plus fines and restitution.

