Advertisement

Scammers impersonating Drug Enforcement Administration Agents

Scammers are impersonating agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Scammers are impersonating agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.(WLBT)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scammers are impersonating agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The caller would say that your name was used to rent a vehicle that was stopped at the border and contained a lot of drugs. Then the caller would have you verify your social security number or that your bank account was compromised.

In some cases, the caller would threaten you with arrest for the fake drug seizure and tell you to send money through a gift card or wire transfer. Scammers would even go as far as spoofing legitimate DEA phone numbers or text photos of what appears to be a legitimate law enforcement credential.

Anyone receiving a call from a person claiming to be with DEA should report the incident to the FBI at www.ic3.gov. Reporting these scam calls will help federal authorities find, arrest, and stop the criminals engaged in this fraud. Impersonating a federal agent is a violation of federal law, punishable by up to three years in prison; aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison plus fines and restitution.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Shots fired
VNL Investigates: Suspects in Wadena County shootout previously threatened ‘war’ against police
Some women finding lumps after covid shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer
Some women finding lumps after covid shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer
Iowa company plans to store carbon dioxide underground in North Dakota
BCA names officers, suspects involved in weekend shootout in Wadena County

Latest News

Bus crash
Driver delivering new bus gets into rollover crash
Clay County Public Health will be holding a vaccine clinic for residents ages 65 and up.
Clay County Public Health holding vaccine clinic for residents ages 65+
Go Fund Me page set up for toddler injured in fire in Enderlin, ND.
Fundraiser set up for toddler badly burned in Enderlin Fire
Noon Weather - March 3
Noon Weather - March 3