North Dakota integrating Johnson & Johnson vaccine in rollout

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health announced Tuesday that the state is ready to include the Johnson & Johnson vaccine into the state’s vaccine rollout.

The state is scheduled to get an initial allocation of 6,300 doses, which will go to pharmacies and urgent care. Those doses are expected to arrive this Friday.

In North Dakota, most providers are in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with some having moved on to Phase 1C. North Dakotans can find when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at http://health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator.

