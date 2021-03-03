Advertisement

ND lawmaker issues statement ahead of today’s possible censure

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson(KFYR)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota lawmaker is out with plans to retaliate against allegations of harassment,

and any action taken by the legislature today. The announcement by house member Luke Simons of Dickinson comes just before

the State Assembly is expected to act against him. He’s expected to face censure charges in the State House today, which could

lead to his expulsion from his seat. In a statement released late last night, Simons says he has no intention of resigning and calls

for a public hearing to confront the allegations. He says, in part, misunderstandings often result from different perceptions to what

may be said, and that he’s shocked and disheartened that his words were interpreted incorrectly. Simons has argued the instances

were resolved individually, and are disqualified from any further punishment. Supporters are helping Simons raise money for a

defense fund. A Rally.org page has raised more than $3,000 and says any unused funds will be used for his re-election campaign.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Shots fired
VNL Investigates: Suspects in Wadena County shootout previously threatened ‘war’ against police
Iowa company plans to store carbon dioxide underground in North Dakota
BCA names officers, suspects involved in weekend shootout in Wadena County
Some women finding lumps after covid shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer
Some women finding lumps after covid shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer

Latest News

Families will come to south side of the church, located at 1402 16th Street East in West Fargo,...
West Fargo Food Pantry makes sure no one goes hungry
vnl logo
Vector control public meeting
“I believe I have not committed any crime. I believe that we will--when we have all the facts,...
SD lawmakers to delay action against state Attorney General
FILE
Crookston man injured in crash near Fisher, MN