ND lawmaker issues statement ahead of today’s possible censure

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota lawmaker is out with plans to retaliate against allegations of harassment,

and any action taken by the legislature today. The announcement by house member Luke Simons of Dickinson comes just before

the State Assembly is expected to act against him. He’s expected to face censure charges in the State House today, which could

lead to his expulsion from his seat. In a statement released late last night, Simons says he has no intention of resigning and calls

for a public hearing to confront the allegations. He says, in part, misunderstandings often result from different perceptions to what

may be said, and that he’s shocked and disheartened that his words were interpreted incorrectly. Simons has argued the instances

were resolved individually, and are disqualified from any further punishment. Supporters are helping Simons raise money for a

defense fund. A Rally.org page has raised more than $3,000 and says any unused funds will be used for his re-election campaign.

