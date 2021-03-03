Advertisement

Rockets hit base hosting US troops

(Source: U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Dave Williams)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops Wednesday, the coalition and the Iraqi military said.

It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m., spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said.

At least one vehicle was found ablaze and debris was seen scattered across a field near the attack site.

The Iraqi military has said in a statement that the attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces had found the launch pad used for the missiles.

It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week that killed one militiaman, stoking fears of a possible repeat of a series of tit-for-tat attacks that escalated last year, culminating in the U.S.-directed drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani outside the Baghdad airport.

