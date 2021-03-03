Furniture Mart Launches Hunger Campaign to Help Local Food Shelves

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Customers shopping at some local furniture stores can help the community and earn a discount on their purchase. The Furniture Mart, Unclaimed Freight Furniture, and Ashley HomeStore in Fargo, West Fargo, and Grand Forks just kicked off their Hunger Campaign.

Now through March 29, a $20 donation or 10 non-perishable food items will get customers an extra 10% discount on any in-store purchase. Donations collected in Fargo and West Fargo through March 29 will support the Great Plains Food Bank. Donations collected in Grand Forks will support the food pantry at St. Joseph’s Social Care in Grand Forks.

“Together, we can make a positive difference in our communities. Right now, more than ever, local food shelves need our help,” said Mark Millage, Director of Community Relations for Furniture Mart USA. “Many families continue to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity shouldn’t have to be one of their worries.”

It has been nearly one year since the pandemic forced many retailers to temporarily close. At that time, Furniture Mart USA had to cut short its 2020 Hunger Campaign. Until this year, the campaign had been confined to the company’s 16 stores in Minnesota. For the first time, in 2021, all 34 of its communities in six states are participating.

