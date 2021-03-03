Advertisement

Fundraiser set up for toddler badly burned in Enderlin Fire

Mar. 3, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group of paramedics at First Medic Ambulance has set up a Go Fund Me page following a fire at a home in Enderlin, ND on Tuesday. According to one of the paramedics, two-year-old Royce Jankowski has 2nd degree burns over more than 30% of his body.

Royce was transported to a hospital in Lisbon and then flown to Regions Hospital in Minneapolis. He is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The money raised through the Go Fund Me account will be used for medical and living expenses.

The boy’s mother is an EMR with the Enderlin First Responders and also a First Medic Ambulance in Lisbon.

