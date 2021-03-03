Fargo, Grand Forks Mask Mandates Could Expire This Month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Joel Walz, the Grand Forks County Health Officer, says that he could rescind the mask mandate next Monday, March 8th. He says 14 consecutive days of low/green risk level would be a threshold to rescind the mandate, and based on data from the County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, that date could be March 8. Grand Forks Health Department officials tell Valley News Live Dr. Walz is also taking other factors into consideration, such as vaccination rates of the county’s population and the emerging new strains of the virus.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is also indicating that he will allow the city’s mask mandate to expire on its current end date on March 22. He says if the city can get through Phase 1B of vaccinations, he feels the data suggests that the mandate will likely not need to extend. He adds that he will continue to collaborate with Fargo’s Board of Health to make sure its concerns are heard.

