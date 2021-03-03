Advertisement

Driver delivering new bus gets into rollover crash

Bus crash
Bus crash(AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR CHURCHS FERRY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver delivering a new bus to a school in Canada fell asleep behind the wheel and got into a crash.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened at around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 2 near mile marker 250, which is 1 mile south of Churchs Ferry.

Authorities say 50-year-old Torondo Watson was the only one on the bus at the time. He ran off the road to the right, corrected left, and came across both lanes of traffic. Then he ran off the road to the left, overcorrected to the right, spun 180 degrees, and took the north ditch tripping and rolling several times.

Watson was taken to CHI St. Alexius in Devils Lake with minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Shots fired
VNL Investigates: Suspects in Wadena County shootout previously threatened ‘war’ against police
Some women finding lumps after covid shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer
Some women finding lumps after covid shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer
Iowa company plans to store carbon dioxide underground in North Dakota
BCA names officers, suspects involved in weekend shootout in Wadena County

Latest News

Furniture Mart Hunger Campaign
Furniture Mart Launches Hunger Campaign to Help Local Food Shelves
Three area school districts are piloting a one-month program to distribute unserved leftover...
Area schools taking part in school lunch repack pilot program
Scammers are impersonating agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Scammers impersonating Drug Enforcement Administration Agents
Clay County Public Health will be holding a vaccine clinic for residents ages 65 and up.
Clay County Public Health holding vaccine clinic for residents ages 65+