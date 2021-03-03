Driver delivering new bus gets into rollover crash

NEAR CHURCHS FERRY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver delivering a new bus to a school in Canada fell asleep behind the wheel and got into a crash.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened at around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 2 near mile marker 250, which is 1 mile south of Churchs Ferry.

Authorities say 50-year-old Torondo Watson was the only one on the bus at the time. He ran off the road to the right, corrected left, and came across both lanes of traffic. Then he ran off the road to the left, overcorrected to the right, spun 180 degrees, and took the north ditch tripping and rolling several times.

Watson was taken to CHI St. Alexius in Devils Lake with minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.