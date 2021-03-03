Crookston man injured in crash near Fisher, MN
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Troopers say alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a man in the
northern valley. They say 27-year-old Robert Rosa Junior of Crookston left highway two around 7 last night
near the town of fisher in Polk County. His car hit a culvert, went airborne, landed in a ditch, crossed a road,
and finally stopped next to a grain elevator.
He was treated at the Crookston Hospital.
