Clay County Public Health holding vaccine clinic for residents ages 65+

Clay County Public Health will be holding a vaccine clinic for residents ages 65 and up.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County seniors will have another chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Clay County Public Health will be holding a vaccine clinic for residents ages 65 and up. It’ll be on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m at the Hjemkomst Center.

Limited appointments are available and registration is required. You can register here. Call 218-299-7204 for assistance to register if you cannot register online. If you’re unable to schedule an appointment, that means that the clinic is full.

