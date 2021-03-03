Clay County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine expectation over next couple of months

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health officials provide an update involving their COVID-19 vaccine expectations recommended by Governor Tim Walz over the next couple of months.

Right now, officials are still vaccinating healthcare providers, those 65 and older, pre-K through 12th grade teachers and childcare workers.

Once they receive 70% of vaccinations with 65 and older, they will expand to those with underlying health conditions and workforce exposure risk.

These workforce exposure risks are workers that cannot maintain six-foot distance from one another like meat market plants.

Starting in April, officials will start looking at people with specific high-risk conditions like Down syndrome, cancer treatment, immune compromise for organ transplants and sickle cell anemia.

Later in April, the focus is people who are 45 to 64 with one or more high risk medical conditions, people 16 to 44 with two or more high risk medical conditions and more essential frontline workers.

Starting in May, the focus is those 16 and older with underlying medical conditions, 50 to 64 regardless of their health condition and more workforce employees.

Starting over the summer, the focus is on the general population of all ages getting their vaccine.

“If we get more vaccine, this will all move faster,” said Jamie Hennen, Director of Nursing. “The ability to get more vaccine into our hands is our goal and then, we will be able to continue to vaccinate the next population group.”

For this week, CCPH is expecting 1,700 doses or more.

CCPH did ask for an additional 200 doses.

1,100 are first dose vaccines and 600 are second dose.

45,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines are expected to hit Minnesota.

CCPH uses Moderna and Pfizer but will accept Johnson and Johnson as it becomes available.

