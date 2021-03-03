Cass and Clay counties ensure that the proper people are receiving the COVID-vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday, the North Dakota Dept. of Health released a statement saying that they are seeing an increase of COVID vaccines being administered to those that don’t meet the criteria. Cass and Clay counties have responded that they are ensured that they are getting the vaccine to the proper people.

The Fargo Cass Public Health say that they have process to make sure the vaccinations are registered correctly for those coming from out of state. They have to either work in North Dakota, be established patients with a healthcare provider in the state or be a college student in the state.

“We were also notified by the department of health to be watching for that to happen or if that did happen to take note of it.” said Fargo Cass Public Health Director of Nursing Suzanne Schaefer on making sure that the vaccine is given to the correct people.

In Minnesota, Clay County is also making sure to rollout the vaccine correctly. According to Public Health Director Kathy McKay, they are using a system from the state to control the people that can get registered. Now there are more vaccines being brought into the two states, opening up more opportunities for those to get vaccinated.

“It’s hard to wait when you’ve been in the process of this pandemic as long as you have been,” said McKay. “We’re really getting the vaccine out as fast as we canto the priority groups and then we can move after that.”

The North Dakota Health Department will be holding a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the Johnson and Johnson vaccine along with future rollouts of the COVID vaccine to the state.

