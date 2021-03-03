Advertisement

111 new Covid cases, 1 more deaths in North Dakota

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health are confirming 111 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,448 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 16 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.25 percent.

There are now 605 active cases in North Dakota, with 20 patients hospitalized.

