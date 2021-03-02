T-bone crash in Polk County sends 3 people to the hospital

POLK COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in an accident in Polk County on March 1st.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Polk County Road 20 and Polk County Road 23 just after 1 p.m.

92-year-old Donald Vansickle from Warren, MN was southbound on County Road 20 when he was struck by 30-year-old Christina Lambert of Grand Forks, ND, who was heading west.

Vansickle and his passenger, 79-year-old Shirley Vansickle, were transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Lambert was also taken to Altru via a personal vehicle and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.