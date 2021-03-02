Sanford Vice President discuss upcoming Johnson and Johnson vaccine distribution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Vice President and Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will help administer more shots to people who need and want it.

Dr. Griffin says the amount of Johnson and Johnson vaccine is to be determined.

Sanford is waiting for those results from the North Dakota Department of Health.

North Dakota is hoping to expect 6,600 in the first shipment.

Sanford confirms that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has a 72% efficiency rate but says the vaccine should be treated with importance like Pfizer and Moderna.

Sanford has provided a majority of the Pfizer vaccine and some have been Moderna.

Dr. Griffin says patients should take whichever vaccine is available.

With priority groups, Sanford says the 1B group is extending into the 1A platform.

This also invites daycare workers and K-12 teachers.

Dr. Griffin says other hospitals, clinics and health units have different plans for distribution.

The vaccine dashboard has displayed that more people have received the dosage than the state has received.

This comes from the ‘angel dose’ being able to provide more vaccination doses from a single vial.

Dr. Griffin continues to remind the public not to pass your appointment opportunities to other people.

Dr. Griffin saying patients should get their vaccine as it is provided.

Sanford also saying that North Dakota vaccines stay in the state the same way that Minnesota vaccine stays in the state.

