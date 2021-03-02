Advertisement

Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but ‘doing better’

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.”

The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. He told reporters he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip.

“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked. “I went to CPAC — that was a problem.”

Romney did not attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. The event was largely a celebration of former President Donald Trump. Romney was one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer injured, two killed in Wadena County shootout
Sheyenne High School assistant principal arrested for DUI
Fargo Police say early morning shooting, crash and robbery are related
Minneapolis PD is searching for 2-year-old Raylene Childs.
AMBER ALERT: Minneapolis Police in search of suspect with 2-year-old girl
Police lights
Grand Forks teen passes away due to injuries from a crash

Latest News

NDDoH provides guidance for COVID-19 vaccine providers regarding vaccination of out-of-state residents
88-year old Deloris Johnson said her billfold was stolen from her car.
88-year old Fargo woman looking for stolen belongings
News - Woman asking for help in recovering belongings
News - Woman asking for help in recovering belongings
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 1
News - 10:00PM News March 1 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News March 1 - Part 2