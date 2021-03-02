Advertisement

Record number of gun permits issues in Minnesota in 2020

A record number of permits to carry handguns were issued in 2020 in Minnesota.
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A record number of permits to carry handguns were issued in 2020, a surge attributed to a rise in violent crime in the Twin Cities and the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.

A report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shows that more than 96,000 permits were issued last year, the most since permits became legal in 2003 and nearly twice as many as were issued in 2019.

In Minnesota, nearly 359,000 permits have been issued statewide. The most permits were issued in Hennepin County with about 11,350.

