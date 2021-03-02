Advertisement

North Dakota could lose money in new COVID-19 relief package

By Morgan Benth
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., is joining 21 other governors in opposition to how federal COVID-19 funds would be distributed to the states.

In previous coronavirus relief packages, federal funds were given to states based on their populations.

But in the new $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by the U.S. House, each state’s unemployment rate is factored in.

Although some think it’s a good idea to give more aid to states with higher unemployment rates, other states would lose out.

Under this proposal, North Dakota is expected lose $114 million.

In a tweet, Gov. Burgum responded saying, “a state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds.”

