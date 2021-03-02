Advertisement

MN Lt. Governor hosting talk on COVID impact on working women

Published: Mar. 2, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is starting talks about the impact of the COVID Pandemic on working women in

the state. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is leading a roundtable discussion today (March 2nd) on the importance of

building a more inclusive economy. She’ll be joined by the commissioner of employment and economic development

and several business leaders.

