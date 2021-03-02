MN Lt. Governor hosting talk on COVID impact on working women
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is starting talks about the impact of the COVID Pandemic on working women in
the state. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is leading a roundtable discussion today (March 2nd) on the importance of
building a more inclusive economy. She’ll be joined by the commissioner of employment and economic development
and several business leaders.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.