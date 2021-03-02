Advertisement

Minnesota waiting on more than 45,000 doses of J&J vaccine

State health officials say more than 45,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson...
State health officials say more than 45,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in Minnesota this week.(CNN-Johnson & Johnson)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials say more than 45,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in Minnesota this week.

Minnesota Department of Health spokesman John Schadl says the order for the first shipment of the single-dose J&J vaccine was placed on Sunday night. He says usually takes a couple of days for processing and shipping.

The new J&J vaccine should continue the upward surge of Minnesota’s immunization effort, which documented its highest numbers late last week. The Health Department called it a “game changer.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer injured, two killed in Wadena County shootout
Sheyenne High School assistant principal arrested for DUI
Fargo Police say early morning shooting, crash and robbery are related
Minneapolis PD is searching for 2-year-old Raylene Childs.
AMBER ALERT: Minneapolis Police in search of suspect with 2-year-old girl
Police lights
Grand Forks teen passes away due to injuries from a crash

Latest News

Point of View March 1 - Part 1
Point of View March 1 - Part 1
Point of View March 1 - Part 3
Point of View March 1 - Part 3
Point of View March 1 - Part 2
Point of View March 1 - Part 2
Shots fired
VNL Investigates: Suspects in Wadena County shootout previously threatened ‘war’ against police