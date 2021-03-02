Advertisement

Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15 in Calif.

Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people,...
Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people, according to reports.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed Tuesday into a semitruck on a Southern California highway, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.

Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s emergency department, said 14 people died at the scene and another died after arriving at the hospital.

Officials believe there were 27 people in an SUV that struck a tractor-trailer full of gravel. Multiple patients were sent to hospitals for their injuries, including four flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, spokesman Todd Burke said. Three were in intensive care, he said.

“The patients are, of course, going through a little bit of a difficult time, as you can imagine,” said Dr. Adolphe Edward, the El Centro hospital’s chief executive officer.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash in the agricultural southeastern corner of California on a highway running through fields in the Holtville area, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of San Diego.

Officials from the Holtville and Imperial County fire departments, as well as the California Highway Patrol spokesperson for the area, could not immediately be reached.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired
VNL Investigates: Suspects in Wadena County shootout previously threatened ‘war’ against police
Fargo Police say early morning shooting, crash and robbery are related
Police lights
Grand Forks teen passes away due to injuries from a crash
A woman is being cited for failing to yield at a stop intersection following a crash that sent...
Woman cited following crash that sent three to the hospital
This is the 72nd anniversary of this Dairy Queen. As you get yourself a Dilly Bar to...
It’s Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen Day, get a Dilly Bar to celebrate

Latest News

In this Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl leaves the Fort Bragg courtroom...
Bergdahl appeals court-martial over Trump, McCain comments
Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.
Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan’s privacy
Vaccine
3rd vaccine rolls out, new boosters being developed
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2005 file photo, Bunny Wailer performs at the One Love concert to...
Bunny Wailer, reggae luminary and last Wailers member, dies