Iowa company plans to store carbon dioxide underground in North Dakota

BIARMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An Iowa company is leading a $2 billion effort to capture carbon dioxide from Midwestern ethanol plants and pipe it to North Dakota, where it would be buried deep underground.

The greenhouse gas is generated during the fermentation process and contributes to climate change when it’s released into the atmosphere.

Summit Carbon Solutions says the plan is to gather carbon dioxide from at least 17 ethanol plants and pipe it to North Dakota, where it would be injected into wells and stored underground.

The carbon dioxide would be compressed into liquid form at the ethanol plants, where feeder pipelines would send it to a larger pipeline that would extend across the Upper Midwest to North Dakota.

Summit says the project has the potential to capture and store up to 10 million tons of carbon dioxide per year underground, equivalent to taking 2 million cars off the road.

The company says the project will create 10,000 temporary jobs over 16 months of construction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.