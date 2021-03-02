Advertisement

Hearing from your local veterans how you can help

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Veterans are doing their duties every day by serving or have served our country to protect our freedom.

Many veterans are needing help from the community.

National Honor Guard and Harwood American Legion Lisa Folstad says many veterans are homeless.

These veterans could use socks, underwear, and hygiene products to help get them back on their feet.

“When donating, you think $1.00 doesn’t go far but that $1.00 could buy socks for a homeless veteran and that socks, underwear, hygiene products are all on high need lists for any homeless shelter,” explained Folstad.

Donations they receive will also help with the passing of legislations and getting bills passed to assist veterans.

The VA Hospital could always use the help as well.

One of the biggest gifts to give to a veteran, saying thank you to all veterans.

“As a female veteran, it’s even more difficult because there’s a stigma of veterans being males and veterans only being serving in war,” said Folstad. “When people say thank you to me, I kind of do feel awkward but it does make me feel happy.”

The National Honor Guard has provided memorial services for four unclaimed veterans since October.

To help, the National Honor Guard and Red River Raiders has provided links and posts on their Facebook pages.

