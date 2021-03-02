COVID-19 vaccine clinic open in Moorhead on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be available in Moorhead on Wednesday, March 3rd for Clay County residents 65 years of age or older.

The clinic will be at the Hjemkomst Center and will be open from 1:00pm-5:00pm.

Limited appointments will be available and you must register beforehand. You can register online at https://claycountymn.gov/462/Public-Health. If you are not able to register online, you can call 218-299-7204 for help.

