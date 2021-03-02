Advertisement

Country superstar Chris Young coming to Red River Valley Fair

Chris Young performs in concert during his Coming Over Tour 2016 at the Modell Performing Arts...
Chris Young performs in concert during his Coming Over Tour 2016 at the Modell Performing Arts Center At The Lyric on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Chris Young will be the Saturday night headliner at the Red River Valley Fair this summer.

He will take the Grandstand stage on July 10th, 2021.

Tickets go on sale for the concert on Friday, March 12th at 9 am.

Tickets are $35 and will include your gate admission to the Fair on Saturday, July 10th.

The 2021 Red River Valley Fair will be July 9 – 18 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

Chris Young united with Kane Brown for his latest single, ‘Famous Friends.’

Young, who has scored 11 No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Top Country Album Chart, has crossed the 2 billion on-demand streams mark for his music.

The seventh studio album Losing Sleep, was co-produced by Chris Young and Corey Crowder, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart, his second consecutive studio album to open at the top of the charts and the follow up to 2015′s I’m Comin Over, nominated for ACM Album of the Year.

Young was inducted into the membership of the Grand Ole Opry in 2017.

NDDoH provides guidance for COVID-19 vaccine providers regarding vaccination of out-of-state residents