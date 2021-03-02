Advertisement

Coming this weekend: Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A family friendly streaming option this week is the Walt Disney Co.’s computer-animated “Raya and the Last Dragon,” featuring the voices of “Star Wars’” Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as a dragon.

The fantasy adventure finds a lone warrior, Raya, on a mission to track down a dragon (yes, it’s the last one) who has the powers to stop an evil invader and save humanity.

Co-written by “Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter Adele Lim and directed by Don Hall (“Big Hero 6”) and Carlos Lopez Estrada (“Blindspotting”), “Raya” also features the voices of Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong.

The film will be available on Disney+ Friday with “Premier Access,” meaning it’ll cost $29.99 to rent. It’ll also be in theaters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired
VNL Investigates: Suspects in Wadena County shootout previously threatened ‘war’ against police
Fargo Police say early morning shooting, crash and robbery are related
Police lights
Grand Forks teen passes away due to injuries from a crash
North Dakota could lose money in new COVID-19 relief package
North Dakota could lose money in new COVID-19 relief package
A woman is being cited for failing to yield at a stop intersection following a crash that sent...
Woman cited following crash that sent three to the hospital

Latest News

The North Dakota Department of Health announced that the state is ready to include the Johnson...
North Dakota integrating Johnson & Johnson vaccine in rollout
Some women finding lumps after covid shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer
Some women finding lumps after covid shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer
Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her...
‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Budget nominee Tanden withdraws nomination amid opposition
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - Some women finding lumps after covid shot
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - Some women finding lumps after covid shot