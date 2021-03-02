Bridge moderately damaged following a fire

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A bridge is moderately damaged following a fire.

The Bemidji Fire Department says it was reported after 4:00 p.m. Monday under the BNSF Bridge, across the Mississippi River between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji. Fire crews were there for about 2 hours.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, but officials say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

