Bridge moderately damaged following a fire

BNSF Bridge fire
BNSF Bridge fire(Bemidji Fire Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A bridge is moderately damaged following a fire.

The Bemidji Fire Department says it was reported after 4:00 p.m. Monday under the BNSF Bridge, across the Mississippi River between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji. Fire crews were there for about 2 hours.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, but officials say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

