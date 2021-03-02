88-year old Fargo woman looking for stolen belongings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deloris Johnson, an 88-year old Fargo woman who lives in the Crossroads Senior Living Community, reached out to Valley News Live after her billfold was stolen from her car. One of the items that was in the billfold included a photo of her late husband, Clarence.

Johnson said that she was in the Exxon gas station on 13th Ave S., and after she went in to pay she came back to her car with her billfold missing.

“I left my billfold laying there and it was gone.” said Johnson.

The items in the billfold included her social security, debit and credit cards and cash. However, those pale in comparison to the important memories that were stolen. Johnson said a photo of her late husband was in there along with a copy of a picture of her wedding back in 1952.

“It would mean a lot.” said Johnson if the items were returned to her.

Fargo Police are still investigating the incident according to Johnson and they are still looking for more information.

