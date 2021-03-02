Advertisement

106 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 106 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,447 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 18 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.30 percent.

There are now 576 active cases in North Dakota, with 24 patients hospitalized.

