Woman cited following crash that sent three to the hospital

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is being cited for failing to yield at a stop intersection following a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 1 at the junction of Barnes Co. Rd. 22.

70-year-old Thomas Gawronski was driving a Nissan Murano and was southbound on ND State Hwy. 1 when he was approaching the intersection with Barnes. Co. Rd. 22. 20-year-old Celeste Piatz was driving a Chevy Equinox and was heading westbound on Co. Rd. 22. Authorities say Hwy. 1 is the through road and traffic on Co. Rd. 22 must stop and yield to traffic on Hwy. 1.

Piatz entered the intersection as Gawronski was entering it. Gawronski’s vehicle hit the right rear of Piatz’s vehicle at a right angle. Gawronski and his passenger, 63-year-old Kath Soma-Gawronski were taken to Mercy Hospital in Valley City. They were treated and released. The 7-year-old girl in Piatz’s vehicle was taken to the same hospital but was treated and released.

