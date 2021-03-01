Officer Cody Holte to be given the “North Dakota American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officer Cody Holte will be awarded the North Dakota American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year posthumously by the North Dakota American Legion.

Holte graduated from Norman County West High School. He attended basic training at Fort Jackson, SC, and Fort Leonard Wood, MO, where he became a Military Engineer in the ND National Guard. Holte attended Minnesota State University Moorhead and received a degree in Criminal Justice with minors in Sociology and Military Science.

He began his career with the Grand Forks Police Department in 2017. Holte was shot and killed in May 2020 when law enforcement was serving an eviction notice.

The award will be given on June 19th at 10:00 AM at the Veterans Memorial Park at 2357 S. 34th Street.

