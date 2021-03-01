Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to bludgeoning north Fargo man to death

Darrell Peterson mugshot
Darrell Peterson mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of murdering a north Fargo man in Nov. 2019 has pleaded guilty.

44-year-old Darrell Peterson was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday morning, and must serve at least 28 of those years, with five years of probation for the killing of 64-year-old Duane Darling.

Fargo Police were called to the Pioneer Manor apartments at 201 11th St. N., on Nov. 13 after a neighbor called 911 after she heard Darling call for help.

The neighbor opened Darling’s unlocked door to see him on the floor covered in blood.

When officers got to the scene, they noticed a metal piece of furniture with four legs, shaped like a bar stool or plant stand, court documents said. The metal object was bent and one of the legs was broken off. Documents say both items had blood on them.

Documents say during Peterson’s transport to jail, Peterson told an officer that he ‘should be charged.’

When asked with what, documents say Peterson replied, “Murder, I don’t give a f***.”

When Peterson was later interviewed, he told police he was so drunk he didn’t remember anything.

A lanyard with keys was later found in Peterson’s pants pocket. The keys were later tested and found to open the main door to the apartment complex and the front door to Darling’s apartment.

Peterson will get credit for the last 475 days he has been behind bars.

