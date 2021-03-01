Man charged in fatal north Fargo shooting pleads guilty

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the men charged in a north Fargo murder case has now pled guilty.

21-year-old Reng Ayong was allegedly selling meth on May 12, 2020 when several gunshots were fired near the northport Hornbacher’s, killing 39-year-old Antoine Lamont White of Fargo.

Ayong was charged with one count of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, reckless endangerment, two counts of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm. Court records show all of the charges against him, except murder, were dismissed.

Police said Ayong and 29-year-old Lee Fry were selling meth to White and 28-year-old Darrell Simmons in the Hornbacher’s parking lot. Investigators determined an altercation happened inside a Buick between White, Fry and Ayong.

White’s body was located in the backseat riddled with bullet holes. Police recovered at least 15 fired cartridge casings at the crime scene.

Court documents say Ayong has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years of supervised probation. He will get credit for the 293 days he has already spent behind bars.

