It’s Historic Moorhead Diary Queen Day, get a Dilly Bar to celebrate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s March 1st which means it’s Historic Moorhead Diary Queen Day.

On this day every year, locals make their way to the Dairy Queen to get their first ice creams of the season.

This is the 72nd anniversary of this Dairy Queen.

As you get yourself a Dilly Bar to commemorate it, your four-legged friend can enjoy doggie dishes as well.

This Dairy Queen is an icon of the Fargo-Moorhead area, being one of the oldest original stores in the entire franchise.

As you visit the Dairy Queen, it is like stepping back to the 1950′s.

Walk up to the window and place your order.

There is no indoor seating which works as the coronavirus pandemic is still underway.

As Dairy Queen opens every March 1st, lines are known to form around the block.

As the famous Dilly Bar was created at the Moorhead Diary Queen, you can check out a 20-foot-tall statue of the Dilly Bar to commemorate it.

The Dairy Queen opens at 10:00pm and closes at 10:00pm.

