Grand Forks expanding vaccine to Childcare workers & employees of PreK through 12

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru are expanding to Tier 7 and 8 of Phase 1B of the North Dakota Department of Health plan.

It includes childcare workers and those employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12th grade.

With the expansion, there are open vaccination appointments available this week.

Childcare workers and workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12th grade: teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc. are asked to visit this website or call (701) 780.6358. to be included on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

If you have already contacted Altru or filled out a survey through Grand Forks Public Schools or Grand Forks Public Health, there is no need to call or signup via MyChart.

You are already on the list and will be contacted by Altru via phone, email, or MyChart notification to schedule your vaccine.

Those that fit into previous tiers of 1B and are interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to visit MyChart.altru.org or call 701.780.6358 to be included on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

Phase 1B includes individuals who meet the following criteria per the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Plan.

Persons age 75 and older

Persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions*

Staff and persons living in other congregate settings

Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions*

A person with two or more high-risk medical conditions * regardless of age

Childcare workers.

Workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12th grade: teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and who is currently eligible, and for the full list of high-risk medical conditions, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.