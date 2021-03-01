Advertisement

Fargo Police say early morning shooting, crash and robbery are related

(Fargo Police Department)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in police custody at a Fargo hospital after a shooting, crash and armed robbery were reported.

Fargo Police responded to a crash at 17th Ave. S. and 45th St. S. just after 1 a.m. on March 1st.

As they investigated the crash, additional officers responded to a report of gun shots on East Gateway Cir. S.

Then, a man called and reported his vehicle had been stolen in an armed robbery.

As they investigated, officers learned that all three of these incidents are related.

Police say a man is in their custody at a local hospital.

The incident is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer injured, two killed in Wadena County shootout
Sheyenne High School assistant principal arrested for DUI
Minneapolis PD is searching for 2-year-old Raylene Childs.
AMBER ALERT: Minneapolis Police in search of suspect with 2-year-old girl
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J
Fatal crash graphic.
Records: Alcohol, speeding caused fatal Fargo crash

Latest News

Updated Reng Ayong mugshot
Man charged in fatal north Fargo shooting pleads guilty
A woman is being cited for failing to yield at a stop intersection following a crash that sent...
Woman cited following crash that sent three to the hospital
News - 10:00PM News February 28 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News February 28 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News February 28 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News February 28 - Part 1