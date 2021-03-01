Advertisement

Fargo Cass Public Health inviting childcare workers to COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

(Fargo Cass Public Health)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health will begin inviting childcare workers to get vaccinated this week.

Childcare workers are one of the priority groups included in Phase 1B of the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Phase 1B also includes older individuals and those with underlying health conditions.

FCPH says childcare workers should check with their employers regarding vaccination plans for eligible individuals. Childcare workers who are not employed by a childcare facility are encouraged to complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1B Resident Contact Form to share their contact information with the health department.

FCPH also continues to vaccinate people in Phase 1A, as well as other eligible priority groups in Phase 1B.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer injured, two killed in Wadena County shootout
Sheyenne High School assistant principal arrested for DUI
Minneapolis PD is searching for 2-year-old Raylene Childs.
AMBER ALERT: Minneapolis Police in search of suspect with 2-year-old girl
This is the 72nd anniversary of this Dairy Queen. As you get yourself a Dilly Bar to...
It’s Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen Day, get a Dilly Bar to celebrate
Fatal crash graphic.
Records: Alcohol, speeding caused fatal Fargo crash

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
636 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in Minnesota
45 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota
Updated Reng Ayong mugshot
Man charged in fatal north Fargo shooting pleads guilty
A woman is being cited for failing to yield at a stop intersection following a crash that sent...
Woman cited following crash that sent three to the hospital