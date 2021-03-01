Fargo Cass Public Health inviting childcare workers to COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health will begin inviting childcare workers to get vaccinated this week.

Childcare workers are one of the priority groups included in Phase 1B of the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Phase 1B also includes older individuals and those with underlying health conditions.

FCPH says childcare workers should check with their employers regarding vaccination plans for eligible individuals. Childcare workers who are not employed by a childcare facility are encouraged to complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1B Resident Contact Form to share their contact information with the health department.

FCPH also continues to vaccinate people in Phase 1A, as well as other eligible priority groups in Phase 1B.

