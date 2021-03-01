Advertisement

DEA hosting 20th take back day

DEA National take back
DEA National take back(WYMT)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The DEA has announced its 20th Take Back Day for Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The DEA collected a record-high amount of expired, unwanted, unused prescription medications during the last Take Back Day in October.

People across the country turned in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs in October.

Throughout the 10-year-span of the semi-annual event, the DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs, including more than 249 tons from the Omaha Division, which includes North Dakota and Minnesota.

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

The DEA and its partners will be collecting tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

You can learn more about Take Back Day or locate a collection site near you here or by calling 1(800) 882-9539.

New collection sites will be added between now and April 24.

