Advertisement

Cool Today, but Sunny!

Temperatures turn mild in the days ahead
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Sunny or partly cloudy skies are in store all of next week, with highs Monday warming into the 20s and 30s, then highs for the rest of the week warming into the 30s and 40s. Some areas could be near or surpass 50 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Warm weather is expected for next weekend, as well, with highs warming into the 40s and 50s both days, with mainly quiet conditions.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Turning sunny. Rising temperatures. High: 23.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Low: 23. High: 43.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Low: 21. High: 41.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 25. High: 43.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 26. High: 45.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 32. High: 47.

Most Read

Officer injured, two killed in Wadena County shootout
Sheyenne High School assistant principal arrested for DUI
Minneapolis PD is searching for 2-year-old Raylene Childs.
AMBER ALERT: Minneapolis Police in search of suspect with 2-year-old girl
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J
Fatal crash graphic.
Records: Alcohol, speeding caused fatal Fargo crash

Latest News

Weather - Valley Today - March 1
Weather - Valley Today - March 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - February 27
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - February 27
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 26
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 26
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - February 26
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - February 26