Cool Today, but Sunny!

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Sunny or partly cloudy skies are in store all of next week, with highs Monday warming into the 20s and 30s, then highs for the rest of the week warming into the 30s and 40s. Some areas could be near or surpass 50 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Warm weather is expected for next weekend, as well, with highs warming into the 40s and 50s both days, with mainly quiet conditions.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Turning sunny. Rising temperatures. High: 23.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Low: 23. High: 43.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Low: 21. High: 41.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 25. High: 43.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 26. High: 45.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 32. High: 47.