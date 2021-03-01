Advertisement

Clay County Public Health hosting vaccine clinic for seniors on March 2nd

(KALB)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health will be hosting a vaccine clinic on March 2nd for Clay County citizens 65 years of age or older.

It will take place at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead, 202 N 1st Ave

You can register online here: https://claycountymn.gov/462/Public-Health

If you cannot register online, please call 218-299-7204 for assistance.

