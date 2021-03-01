AMBER ALERT: Minneapolis Police in search of suspect with 2-year-old girl

UPDATE: Minneapolis Police say they’ve located two-year-old Raylene Childs unharmed and safe. Officials say the vehicle with a child inside was stolen from the Rusty Taco on Hennepin Avenue Sunday night in Minneapolis.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the vehicle – a beige 2003 Honda Pilot with license plates FWH-585 – with a two-year-old girl inside was stolen at around 8:40 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - Minneapolis Police are looking for a two-year-old girl that was taken in a beige 2003 Honda Pilot that has Minnesota license plates with the number ‘FWH585′. Raylene Childs is 3′ tall, 45lbs and has black, curly hair with pigtails.

Childs was taken from the Rusty Taco on Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis. She is also wearing a pink and yellow jacket, black stretch pants and pink shoes.

The suspect is a black male last seen wearing a black jacket and gray pants.

MPD says to call 911 with any information.

