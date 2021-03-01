Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Minneapolis Police in search of suspect with 2-year-old girl

Minneapolis PD is searching for 2-year-old Raylene Childs.
Minneapolis PD is searching for 2-year-old Raylene Childs.(Minneapolis PD)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Minneapolis Police say they’ve located two-year-old Raylene Childs unharmed and safe. Officials say the vehicle with a child inside was stolen from the Rusty Taco on Hennepin Avenue Sunday night in Minneapolis.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the vehicle – a beige 2003 Honda Pilot with license plates FWH-585 – with a two-year-old girl inside was stolen at around 8:40 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - Minneapolis Police are looking for a two-year-old girl that was taken in a beige 2003 Honda Pilot that has Minnesota license plates with the number ‘FWH585′. Raylene Childs is 3′ tall, 45lbs and has black, curly hair with pigtails.

Childs was taken from the Rusty Taco on Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis. She is also wearing a pink and yellow jacket, black stretch pants and pink shoes.

The suspect is a black male last seen wearing a black jacket and gray pants.

MPD says to call 911 with any information.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer injured, two killed in Wadena County shootout
Sheyenne High School assistant principal arrested for DUI
Fatal crash graphic.
Records: Alcohol, speeding caused fatal Fargo crash
Alex Mooridian
Valley City shooter told police he ‘would do it again’ if he had the chance, documents say
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling

Latest News

News - News - 10:00PM News February 27 - Part 1
News - News - 10:00PM News February 27 - Part 1
Officer injured, two killed in Wadena County shootout
Bison Football Show: NDSU vs Southern Illinois - February 28, 2021
Bison Football Show: NDSU vs Southern Illinois - February 28, 2021
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - February 27
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - February 27