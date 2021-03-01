Advertisement

About $500,000 in criminal assets forfeited in year’s time

The state of North Dakota seized about $500,000 in forfeited assets from criminal activity in...
The state of North Dakota seized about $500,000 in forfeited assets from criminal activity in nearly a year’s time.(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The state of North Dakota seized about $500,000 in forfeited assets from criminal activity in nearly a year’s time.

In the first report compiling statewide data on civil asset forfeitures, nearly $522,000 in cash was seized statewide from August 2019 to June 2020. Of that total, about $34,000 was returned to defendants and $10,000 went to North Dakota Child Support Enforcement. The remaining amount was forfeited and divided among the agencies involved in the investigation and prosecution of the criminal cases.

In 2019, the law was changed to require a higher standard of proof for forfeitures and a conviction to initiate forfeiture proceedings in court.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer injured, two killed in Wadena County shootout
Sheyenne High School assistant principal arrested for DUI
Minneapolis PD is searching for 2-year-old Raylene Childs.
AMBER ALERT: Minneapolis Police in search of suspect with 2-year-old girl
This is the 72nd anniversary of this Dairy Queen. As you get yourself a Dilly Bar to...
It’s Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen Day, get a Dilly Bar to celebrate
Fatal crash graphic.
Records: Alcohol, speeding caused fatal Fargo crash

Latest News

DEA National take back
DEA hosting 20th take back day
Darrell Peterson mugshot
Man pleads guilty to bludgeoning north Fargo man to death
North Dakota Today - Top Talkers March 1
North Dakota Today - Top Talkers March 1
Fargo Cass Public Health inviting childcare workers to COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week