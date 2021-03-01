Advertisement

45 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 45 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,445 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 19 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.09 percent.

There are now 571 active cases in North Dakota, with 25 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer injured, two killed in Wadena County shootout
Sheyenne High School assistant principal arrested for DUI
Minneapolis PD is searching for 2-year-old Raylene Childs.
AMBER ALERT: Minneapolis Police in search of suspect with 2-year-old girl
This is the 72nd anniversary of this Dairy Queen. As you get yourself a Dilly Bar to...
It’s Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen Day, get a Dilly Bar to celebrate
Fatal crash graphic.
Records: Alcohol, speeding caused fatal Fargo crash

Latest News

Fargo Cass Public Health inviting childcare workers to COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
636 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in Minnesota
Updated Reng Ayong mugshot
Man charged in fatal north Fargo shooting pleads guilty
A woman is being cited for failing to yield at a stop intersection following a crash that sent...
Woman cited following crash that sent three to the hospital