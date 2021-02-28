Southern Illinois Routs Top-Ranked NDSU 38-14, Ends 39-Game Bison Win Streak

CARBONDALE, Ill. (NDSU Athletics) - Southern Illinois ended North Dakota State’s FCS-record 39-game winning streak with a 38-14 rout of the top-ranked Bison on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Saluki Stadium.

The Salukis converted 11 of 16 third-down attempts and controlled the ball for more than 41 minutes in handing NDSU its first loss since Nov. 4, 2017, at South Dakota State.

SIU outgained NDSU by a 443-268 margin in total yards and limited the NDSU rushing game to 109 net yards with 63 of those coming on one Jalen Bussey rush late in the game.

North Dakota State trailed 17-0 late in the second quarter before getting a touchdown as time expired on Zeb Noland’s 37-yard heave into the end zone that was deflected and caught by wide receiver Jake Lippe to make it 17-7.

NDSU received the second-half kickoff, but the Bison punted on their first two drives of the third quarter before a fumble, interception and punt. Bussey’s long run set up Noland’s 5-yard rushing TD with 2:16 left for the final margin.

Noland went 13 of 24 passing for 159 yards, Bussey finished with 72 rushing yards on three attempts, and Lippe led nine Bison receivers with a career-high three catches and 53 yards.

NDSU safety Dom Jones made a game-high eight tackles - all solos - and the Bison got seven tackles apiece from linebackers Jackson Hankey and Jasir Cox, safety Michael Tutsie and cornerback Josh Hayes.

SIU quarterback Nic Baker went 17-for-23 passing for 254 yards. Avante Cox made seven receptions for 138 yards, Landon Lenoir had four catches for 45 yards and one touchdown, and Romeir Elliott rushed 18 times for 89 yards to lead the Salukis.

North Dakota State is scheduled to play at Missouri State on Saturday, March 6.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.