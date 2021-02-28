Advertisement

Officer injured, two killed in Wadena County shootout

(WCAX)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An officer has been shot and two suspects are dead after a shootout Saturday night in Wadena County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at 205th Ave. and 270th St. after a vehicle chase.

Authorities say the officer’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. The BCA is heading to the scene.

We have a reporter heading there now. Stick with Valley News Life for updates on this breaking story.

