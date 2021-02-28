Hamling Goes Off as Bison Drop Heartbreaker at South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Hannah Sjerven hit a free throw with :00.2 to play Saturday, as South Dakota escaped with an 82-81 win over the North Dakota State women’s basketball team at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The loss dropped the Bison to 14-7 overall and 9-6 in the Summit League. The Coyotes improved to 15-5 overall and 11-2 in league play. With a South Dakota State win on Friday over Kansas City, the Bison locked up the number three seed in next week’s Summit League Tournament. NDSU and South Dakota will wrap-up the regular season on Sunday, with the finale scheduled for 1 p.m. in Vermillion.

Heaven Hamling led the Bison with a career-high 30 points, as she connected on 8-of-12 from 3-point range. Hamling also added a career-high eight rebounds and three assists. Emily Dietz added 11 points, while Michelle Gaislerova had 10. Ryan Cobbins had eight rebounds, while Reneya Hopkins had a career-high five assists. Dietz had three assists, while Cobbins tied a career-high with three steals. Chloe Lamb and Maddie Krull had 22 and 20 points respectively for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes led by as much as nine in the first quarter and held a 23-18 lead after one. NDSU cut the lead to one on multiple occasions in the second quarter, but couldn’t take the lead. A layup by Krull as time expired in the half gave South Dakota a 41-35 lead at the break. The Coyotes closed the third quarter on a 9-2 run, taking a 63-53 lead into the fourth quarter. The Coyotes led 70-58 with 7:54 to play before NDSU went on an 18-6 run to tie the game on a 3-pointer by Abby Schulte with 2:07 to play. Hamling tied the game with a 3-pointer with :21 to play. The Coyotes missed a shot at the buzzer, but a foul was called on NDSU with :00.2 to play, giving Sjerven the free throw chances. She missed the first and made the second for the win.

