A Touch Warmer Sunday

SUNDAY: Sunday brings a chance of light snow late, and high temperatures in the teens and 20s after starting the morning in single digits on either side of zero.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Sunny or partly cloudy skies are in store all of next week, with highs Monday warming into the 20s and 30s, then highs for the rest of the week warming into the 30s and 40s. Some areas could be near or surpass 50 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow late. Low: 3. High: 25.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low: 8. High: 26.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Low: 18. High: 39.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Low: 21. High: 38.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 22. High: 41.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 45.